Craig-Hallum Maintains Emcore (EMKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 478.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emcore is 2.68. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 478.29% from its latest reported closing price of 0.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emcore is 138MM, an increase of 32.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emcore. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMKR is 0.03%, a decrease of 44.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 27,767K shares. The put/call ratio of EMKR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 5,262K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,540K shares, representing a decrease of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 59.03% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,483K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 66.00% over the last quarter.

Palogic Value Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,335K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing a decrease of 132.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 73.85% over the last quarter.

Emcore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Its best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. EMCORE Corporation leverages industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Its manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.