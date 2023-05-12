Craig-Hallum Maintains eGain (EGAN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for eGain is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 114.89% from its latest reported closing price of 7.12.

The projected annual revenue for eGain is 104MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in eGain. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGAN is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 20,255K shares. The put/call ratio of EGAN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 2,672K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,017K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,797K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 91.47% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,017K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 953K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 25.47% over the last quarter.

eGain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, its top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance.

