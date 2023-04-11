Craig-Hallum Maintains Ebix (EBIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ebix is $30.86. The forecasts range from a low of $25.76 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.51% from its latest reported closing price of $18.42.

The projected annual revenue for Ebix is $1,052MM, an increase of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTEC - Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 4.80% over the last quarter.

UAPIX - Ultrasmall-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 24.46% over the last quarter.

SLPIX - Small-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 88K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 30.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 4.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebix. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBIX is 0.07%, a decrease of 34.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 22,797K shares. The put/call ratio of EBIX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ebix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash's Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries.

