Craig-Hallum Maintains E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (ETWO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ETWO) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of 5.71.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 753MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETWO is 0.26%, a decrease of 32.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 356,821K shares. The put/call ratio of ETWO is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Insight Holdings Group holds 49,831K shares representing 16.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Francisco Partners Management holds 38,689K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Group holds 30,608K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,176K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETWO by 7.92% over the last quarter.
Temasek Holdings holds 29,248K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Windacre Partnership holds 28,793K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
E2open Parent Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops intelligent supply chain software solutions. E2open Parent Holdings serves customers in the United States.
Additional reading:
- E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
- Amendment No. 4 to Credit Agreement
- May 02, 2023 Disclaimer Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding our short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; business outlook
- E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FISCAL YEAR 2023
- Form of Executive Stock Option Grant Notice
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.