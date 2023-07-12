Craig-Hallum Maintains E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (ETWO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ETWO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of 5.71.

The projected annual revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 753MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETWO is 0.26%, a decrease of 32.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 356,821K shares. The put/call ratio of ETWO is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 49,831K shares representing 16.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 38,689K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 30,608K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,176K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETWO by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 29,248K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 28,793K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops intelligent supply chain software solutions. E2open Parent Holdings serves customers in the United States.

