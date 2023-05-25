Craig-Hallum Maintains Digital Turbine (APPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Turbine is 15.13. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.85% from its latest reported closing price of 14.43.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Turbine is 808MM, an increase of 13.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Turbine. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPS is 0.15%, a decrease of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 75,613K shares. The put/call ratio of APPS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,565K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,712K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 4,409K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares, representing an increase of 21.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,845K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 0.14% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,428K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 11.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,424K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Digital Turbine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

