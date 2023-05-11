Craig-Hallum Maintains Digimarc (DMRC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.95% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digimarc is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.95% from its latest reported closing price of 19.92.

The projected annual revenue for Digimarc is 35MM, an increase of 14.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digimarc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMRC is 0.38%, an increase of 26.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 12,034K shares. The put/call ratio of DMRC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altai Capital Management holds 2,880K shares representing 14.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,215K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 817K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 65.83% over the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 603K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 45.27% over the last quarter.

Beaconlight Capital holds 528K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 84.40% over the last quarter.

Digimarc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digimarc Corporation is the inventor of the Digimarc Platform that enables a more efficient, reliable and economical means of automatic identification. The Digimarc Platform can apply a unique identifier to virtually all media objects-including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video-that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The Platform enables applications and solutions including brand protection, traceability, and recycling that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world.

