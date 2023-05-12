Craig-Hallum Maintains DarioHealth (DRIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DarioHealth is 11.93. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 209.17% from its latest reported closing price of 3.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DarioHealth is 34MM, an increase of 28.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in DarioHealth. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRIO is 0.06%, an increase of 52.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 9,348K shares. The put/call ratio of DRIO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,467K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,488K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 99,258.31% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,341K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,144K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,067K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DarioHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, the Company empowers individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Its cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease.

See all DarioHealth regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.