Craig-Hallum Maintains Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,125.72% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is $22.55. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,125.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.84.

The projected annual revenue for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is $514MM, an increase of 193.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.06.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 3,355K shares representing 23.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,379K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 25.37% over the last quarter.

HPS Investment Partners holds 1,012K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 70.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 788K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 6.65% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 468K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 26.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 18.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSSE is 0.10%, an increase of 33.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 9,228K shares. The put/call ratio of CSSE is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

