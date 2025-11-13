Craig-Hallum Maintains Celcuity (CELC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.17% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is $84.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.17% from its latest reported closing price of $85.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is 17MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 16.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.16%, an increase of 40.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 37,252K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,450K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 48.19% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,466K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,012K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 42.10% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,294K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 45.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 136.89% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,633K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing a decrease of 44.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 4.19% over the last quarter.

