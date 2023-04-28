Craig-Hallum Maintains Calamp (CAMP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calamp is 8.10. The forecasts range from a low of 3.23 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 220.74% from its latest reported closing price of 2.52.

The projected annual revenue for Calamp is 316MM, an increase of 7.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamp. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 16.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.13%, an increase of 33.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 29,182K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

272 Capital holds 3,379K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,651K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 6.02% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,328K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,541K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,197K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 25.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 43.15% over the last quarter.

Calamp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CalAmp Corporation is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. The company helps reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Its software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. CalAmp calls this The New How, facilitating cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands.

