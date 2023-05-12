Craig-Hallum Maintains BuzzFeed Inc - (BZFD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of BuzzFeed Inc - (NASDAQ:BZFD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 265.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BuzzFeed Inc - is 1.97. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 265.11% from its latest reported closing price of 0.54.

The projected annual revenue for BuzzFeed Inc - is 456MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in BuzzFeed Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZFD is 0.32%, a decrease of 69.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 38,460K shares. The put/call ratio of BZFD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 15,334K shares representing 10.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 7,863K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 4,877K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. holds 3,431K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,108K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZFD by 55.29% over the last quarter.

BuzzFeed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, its brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring its audience to live better lives. BuzzFeed will continue to recruit the best founders and creators to join it in this mission, with more additions like Complex Networks and HuffPost to come.

