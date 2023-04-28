Craig-Hallum Maintains AXT (AXTI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXT is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 144.41% from its latest reported closing price of 3.13.

The projected annual revenue for AXT is 141MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTI is 0.06%, a decrease of 47.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 29,900K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,624K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,460K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 68.73% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,433K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 29.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,221K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,009K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 99.94% over the last quarter.

AXT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process.

