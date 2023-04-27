News & Insights

Craig-Hallum Maintains Atomera (ATOM) Buy Recommendation

April 27, 2023 — 05:27 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atomera is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 154.02% from its latest reported closing price of 5.22.

The projected annual revenue for Atomera is 1MM, an increase of 140.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atomera. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOM is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 7,906K shares. ATOM / Atomera Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ATOM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ATOM / Atomera Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 742K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 38.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 460K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 41.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 410K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 38.91% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 299K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Atomera Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.

