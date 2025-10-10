Craig-Hallum Maintains Applied Digital (APLD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Applied Digital (NasdaqGS:APLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.60% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Applied Digital is $21.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.60% from its latest reported closing price of $33.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Digital is 869MM, an increase of 400.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77, an increase of 85.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Digital. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 12.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLD is 0.36%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 176,212K shares. The put/call ratio of APLD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 21,859K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,267K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 50.74% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 11,729K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 48.76% over the last quarter.

Nvidia holds 7,716K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 6,592K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 38.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,720K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 60.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.