Craig-Hallum Maintains Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apogee Enterprises is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of $41.75.

The projected annual revenue for Apogee Enterprises is $1,486MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 4.51% over the last quarter.

MOTBX - MainStay MacKay Small Cap Core Fund Class B holds 96K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 204K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 471.00% over the last quarter.

Gleason Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MFUS - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 4.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Enterprises. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOG is 0.13%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 23,975K shares. The put/call ratio of APOG is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apogee Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays.

