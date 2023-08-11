Craig-Hallum Maintains Airgain (AIRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airgain is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 108.04% from its latest reported closing price of 4.29.

The projected annual revenue for Airgain is 89MM, an increase of 24.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRG is 0.12%, a decrease of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 7,113K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 870K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 7.99% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 725K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 717K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 570K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 19.90% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 407K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Airgain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking systems across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China.

Additional reading:

