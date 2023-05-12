Craig-Hallum Maintains Airgain (AIRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airgain is 10.33. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 84.09% from its latest reported closing price of 5.61.

The projected annual revenue for Airgain is 89MM, an increase of 16.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRG is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 6,795K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 872K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 21.13% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 725K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 690K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 562K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 413K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Airgain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking systems across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China.

