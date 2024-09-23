Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Westrock Coffee (WEST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Westrock Coffee (NasdaqGM:WEST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.55% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Westrock Coffee is $12.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 92.55% from its latest reported closing price of $6.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westrock Coffee is 1,211MM, an increase of 44.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westrock Coffee. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEST is 0.34%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 42,673K shares. The put/call ratio of WEST is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Group holds 8,144K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,287K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 16.94% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 4,991K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,231K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Silverleafe Capital Partners holds 3,960K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 17.20% over the last quarter.

NFC Investments holds 3,456K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 1.03% over the last quarter.

