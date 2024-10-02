Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Thryv Holdings (THRY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Thryv Holdings (NasdaqCM:THRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.90% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Thryv Holdings is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 69.90% from its latest reported closing price of $17.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thryv Holdings is 903MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thryv Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRY is 0.12%, an increase of 21.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 39,481K shares. The put/call ratio of THRY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samjo Management holds 2,178K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 37.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,039K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 2,000K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 33.06% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,572K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thryv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

