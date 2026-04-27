Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Spruce Biosciences (NasdaqCM:SPRB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 249.55% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences is $202.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $297.15. The average price target represents an increase of 249.55% from its latest reported closing price of $57.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spruce Biosciences is 70MM, an increase of 9,917.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.21%, an increase of 179.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.20% to 729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 121K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 89.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 6,750.21% over the last quarter.

Squadron Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 70K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 59K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 58K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.