Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Skye Bioscience (SKYE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Skye Bioscience (NasdaqGM:SKYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 235.12% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skye Bioscience is $18.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 235.12% from its latest reported closing price of $5.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skye Bioscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skye Bioscience. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of SKYE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Versant Venture Management holds 2,008K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

Sofos Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

