Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Satellogic (SATL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Satellogic (NasdaqCM:SATL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Satellogic is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.11% from its latest reported closing price of $3.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Satellogic. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 13.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATL is 0.05%, an increase of 29.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 52,906K shares. The put/call ratio of SATL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Liberty 77 Capital holds 20,000K shares representing 16.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 11,517K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,583K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,757K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,669K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company.

