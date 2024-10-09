Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SABS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 378.76% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for SAB Biotherapeutics is $13.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 378.76% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SAB Biotherapeutics is 42MM, an increase of 1,411.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAB Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABS is 0.01%, an increase of 35.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.47% to 3,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 918K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 767K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABS by 40.16% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 459K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 458K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 233K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 43.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABS by 17.37% over the last quarter.

SAB Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies.

