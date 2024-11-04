Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of PolyPid (PYPD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of PolyPid (NasdaqCM:PYPD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 267.57% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for PolyPid is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 267.57% from its latest reported closing price of $3.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PolyPid is 9MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyPid. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPD is 0.20%, an increase of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.52% to 1,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosalind Advisors holds 679K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 38.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 8.45% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 479K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 2.21% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 104K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management holds 11K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polypid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PolyPid Ltd. is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

