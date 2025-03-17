Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Personalis (PSNL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Personalis (NasdaqGM:PSNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.93% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Personalis is $7.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 107.93% from its latest reported closing price of $3.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is 129MM, an increase of 52.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 29.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.38%, an increase of 177.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.60% to 60,065K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merck holds 14,045K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company.

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 8,161K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,875K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,388K shares , representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 95.62% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,775K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,086K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 6.45% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,799K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.