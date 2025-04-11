Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Opus Genetics (IRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Opus Genetics (NasdaqCM:IRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,424.24% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Opus Genetics is $10.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,424.24% from its latest reported closing price of $0.71 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opus Genetics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRD is 0.02%, an increase of 336.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.40% to 3,888K shares. The put/call ratio of IRD is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 995K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 676K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 314K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 47.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 191K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

