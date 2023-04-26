Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTNT is 0.12%, an increase of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 82,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 73,115K shares representing 67.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 6,246K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 606K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Crescent Grove Advisors holds 262K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant's people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

