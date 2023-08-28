Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 123.68% from its latest reported closing price of 2.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 155MM, an increase of 15.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XERS is 0.26%, an increase of 59.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.08% to 59,980K shares. The put/call ratio of XERS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caxton holds 5,642K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 71.56% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 5,500K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,640K shares, representing a decrease of 57.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 14.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,107K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 3,975K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,981K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.