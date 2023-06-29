Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Viad (VVI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Viad (NYSE:VVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.47% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viad is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 44.47% from its latest reported closing price of 25.77.

The projected annual revenue for Viad is 1,222MM, an increase of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viad. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVI is 0.09%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 23,952K shares. The put/call ratio of VVI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,733K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing a decrease of 15.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 55.06% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,732K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 13.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,507K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Blue Grotto Capital holds 1,396K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,340K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Viad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viad, a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit's collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

