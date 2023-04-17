Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Symbotic Inc - (SYM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.69% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is $17.54. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.28.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is $946MM, an increase of 30.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER BOND LLC - Master Total Return Portfolio holds 138K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 66.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 211.93% over the last quarter.

MSSCX - AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 3,584.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 100.00% over the last quarter.

NPSGX - NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND Institutional Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 80.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 439.63% over the last quarter.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 54.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.46%, a decrease of 26.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.17% to 36,132K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

