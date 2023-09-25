Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Solo Brands Inc - (DTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Solo Brands Inc - (NYSE:DTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.39% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solo Brands Inc - is 10.81. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 123.39% from its latest reported closing price of 4.84.

The projected annual revenue for Solo Brands Inc - is 544MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solo Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 21.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTC is 0.12%, a decrease of 26.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.74% to 69,451K shares. The put/call ratio of DTC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 44,035K shares representing 76.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,609K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 39.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 25.53% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,955K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 38.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,307K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 68.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 246.86% over the last quarter.

Hodges Capital Management holds 1,244K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 37.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 25.09% over the last quarter.

Solo Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine TX, develops and produces category creating lifestyle products that help customers produce lasting memories. Through a disruptive and scaled DTC platform, Solo Brands offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies premium casual apparel and activewear, Oru Kayaks, origami folding kayaks that can be assembled in minutes, and Isle paddleboards, the original and one of the fastest growing online US retailers of paddle boards.

