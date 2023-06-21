Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Semtech (SMTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 21, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.45% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semtech is 40.35. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 78.45% from its latest reported closing price of 22.61.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is 672MM, a decrease of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is a decrease of 90 owner(s) or 12.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 78,919K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,650K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing an increase of 54.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 79.30% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 2,453K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 2,417K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,287K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 90.97% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,181K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.61% over the last quarter.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

Key filings for this company:

