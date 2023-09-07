Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for scPharmaceuticals is 19.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 170.12% from its latest reported closing price of 7.25.

The projected annual revenue for scPharmaceuticals is 14MM, an increase of 289.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in scPharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 62.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPH is 0.12%, a decrease of 30.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 29,352K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,560K shares representing 15.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,298K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,052K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,838K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing a decrease of 52.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 49.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,216K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing a decrease of 36.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 28.96% over the last quarter.

scPharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

