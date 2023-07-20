Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Ribbon Communications Inc - (RBBN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Ribbon Communications Inc - (NASDAQ:RBBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ribbon Communications Inc - is 6.25. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 84.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3.39.

The projected annual revenue for Ribbon Communications Inc - is 874MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ribbon Communications Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBBN is 0.09%, an increase of 40.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 132,824K shares. The put/call ratio of RBBN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,596K shares representing 30.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 15,653K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,539K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 68.43% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 6,678K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 28.40% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 5,879K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,868K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Ribbon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

