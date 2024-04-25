Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NasdaqGS:RRGB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.87% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 95.87% from its latest reported closing price of 6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is 1,343MM, an increase of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRGB is 0.13%, an increase of 30.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 13,454K shares. The put/call ratio of RRGB is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 1,871K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 50.35% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 984K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 12.49% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 889K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 68.11% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 849K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 8.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 810K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Background Information

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. It believes nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around its table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It serves a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

