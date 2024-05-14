Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Orion Group Holdings (ORN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.29% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Orion Group Holdings is 10.03. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from its latest reported closing price of 8.70.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Group Holdings is 770MM, an increase of 7.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Group Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 13.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORN is 0.17%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 25,294K shares. The put/call ratio of ORN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 3,335K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares , representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 62.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,612K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 41.68% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,356K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares , representing a decrease of 36.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 32.54% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,157K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 1,153K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 44.69% over the last quarter.

Orion Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

