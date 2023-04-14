Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of OmniAb (OABI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 184.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OmniAb is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 184.07% from its latest reported closing price of $3.83.

The projected annual revenue for OmniAb is $74MM, an increase of 25.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DELAWARE VIP TRUST - Delaware VIP Opportunity Series Standard holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

IFP Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in OmniAb. This is an increase of 310 owner(s) or 3,875.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OABI is 0.07%, an increase of 61.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,576.56% to 81,301K shares. The put/call ratio of OABI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

