Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Mitek Systems (MITK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.93% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitek Systems is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 54.93% from its latest reported closing price of 12.07.

The projected annual revenue for Mitek Systems is 194MM, an increase of 11.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 34,913K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 3,653K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,852K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,800K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 0.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 1,389K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing a decrease of 26.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 35.76% over the last quarter.

Mitek Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

