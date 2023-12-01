Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of LifeMD (LFMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.47% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeMD is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from its latest reported closing price of 7.70.

The projected annual revenue for LifeMD is 168MM, an increase of 23.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 19.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.08%, an increase of 104.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.73% to 9,746K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 1,097K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 61.99% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 710K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 63.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 568K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 96.38% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 555K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 61.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 278.76% over the last quarter.

LifeMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.

