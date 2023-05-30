Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Heritage Global (HGBL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.47% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Global is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from its latest reported closing price of 3.81.
The projected annual revenue for Heritage Global is 54MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Global. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGBL is 0.09%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.05% to 8,197K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,431K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 15.13% over the last quarter.
Koshinski Asset Management holds 1,511K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,380K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 38.62% over the last quarter.
Perritt Capital Management holds 383K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 314K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 42.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 101.65% over the last quarter.
Heritage Global Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Heritage Global Inc. is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTI
