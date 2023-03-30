Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Gambling.com Group (GAMB) with Buy Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Gambling.com Group with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.24% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is $12.92. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 30.24% from its latest reported closing price of $9.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is $96MM, an increase of 25.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,795K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 27.75% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 210K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 13.12% over the last quarter.

SBVAX - ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund holds 207K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 193K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 181K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.14%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.44% to 4,512K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.