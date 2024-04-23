Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Flux Power Holdings (NasdaqCM:FLUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.04% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flux Power Holdings is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 177.04% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flux Power Holdings is 94MM, an increase of 45.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flux Power Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUX is 0.15%, an increase of 101.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 5,510K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Formidable Asset Management holds 3,086K shares representing 18.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%.

Toroso Investments holds 455K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 9.13% over the last quarter.

FORH - Formidable ETF holds 454K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 44.54% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 291K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 48.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flux Power Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including its first-ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion 'LiFT Pack' forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.