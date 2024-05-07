Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ETON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.00% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 172.00% from its latest reported closing price of 3.75.

The projected annual revenue for Eton Pharmaceuticals is 54MM, an increase of 71.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETON is 0.08%, an increase of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 7,899K shares. The put/call ratio of ETON is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,530K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 10.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 682K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 574K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 61.32% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 492K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 55.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 109.58% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway® Preservative Free, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

