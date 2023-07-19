Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Cellebrite DI (CLBT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cellebrite DI is 7.80. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.60% from its latest reported closing price of 7.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cellebrite DI is 321MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellebrite DI. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBT is 1.05%, an increase of 115.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 42,045K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

True Wind Capital Management holds 13,388K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 6,348K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,955K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 81.02% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 3,523K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 3,014K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Light Street Capital Management holds 2,843K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares, representing a decrease of 42.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 35.75% over the last quarter.

Cellebrite DI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cellebrite is an Israeli digital intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as enterprise companies and service providers to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.