Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.51% from its latest reported closing price of 28.63.

The projected annual revenue for Bowman Consulting Group is 316MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 47.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.17%, a decrease of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.36% to 7,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pembroke Management holds 677K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 561K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing a decrease of 37.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 4.28% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 356K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 66.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 262.45% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 325K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 313K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Bowman Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.

