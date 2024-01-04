Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Agiliti (AGTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agiliti is 8.62. The forecasts range from a low of 6.31 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of 7.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Agiliti is 1,281MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agiliti. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGTI is 0.22%, a decrease of 28.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 151,338K shares. The put/call ratio of AGTI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas H Lee Partners holds 98,195K shares representing 72.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,129K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 94.83% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,431K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 55.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,074K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing a decrease of 18.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 87.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,891K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 63.18% over the last quarter.

Agiliti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. The company ensures healthcare providers have the critical medical equipment they need to care for patients—wherever and whenever it’s needed—with a service model that helps lower costs, reduce waste and maintain the highest quality standard of medical device management in the industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.