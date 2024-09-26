Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of NuScale Power (SMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NuScale Power is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of $12.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NuScale Power is 217MM, an increase of 1,462.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 14.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.08%, an increase of 30.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.51% to 40,220K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,563K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 3,827K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares , representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 110.06% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,500K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 66.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,421K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares , representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 186.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,781K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 180.79% over the last quarter.

