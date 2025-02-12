Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Myriad Genetics (LSE:0K3W) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Myriad Genetics (LSE:0K3W) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.17% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is 20.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8.07 GBX to a high of 30.41 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.17% from its latest reported closing price of 29.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 702MM, a decrease of 14.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K3W is 0.11%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 109,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,005K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 53.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,771K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,853K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,177K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares , representing an increase of 15.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,956K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 3,950K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing a decrease of 39.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 7.71% over the last quarter.

