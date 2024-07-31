Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Myomo (MYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Myomo (NYSEAM:MYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.97% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Myomo is $5.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 34.97% from its latest reported closing price of $4.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Myomo is 25MM, an increase of 28.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myomo. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYO is 0.26%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 10,603K shares. The put/call ratio of MYO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,803K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 58.51% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 2,665K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 1,646K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 40.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 393.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 866K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 603K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 317.35% over the last quarter.

Myomo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to suppor t the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally.

