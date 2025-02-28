Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of MediWound (MDWD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of MediWound (NasdaqGM:MDWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.98% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for MediWound is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 77.98% from its latest reported closing price of $16.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MediWound is 48MM, an increase of 145.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediWound. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDWD is 0.11%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 4,981K shares. The put/call ratio of MDWD is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 872K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management holds 851K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 628K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 217K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 166K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 10.29% over the last quarter.

MediWound Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Its strategy is centered around its validated enzymatic platform technology, focused on next-generation bio-active therapies for burn and wound care and biological medicinal products for tissue repair.

